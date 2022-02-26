Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

