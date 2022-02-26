Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $728.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the lowest is $710.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

