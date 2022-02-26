Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

