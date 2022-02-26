Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intercorp Financial Services’ earnings. Intercorp Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercorp Financial Services.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 58,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,495. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

