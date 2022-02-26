International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 607,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

