International Personal Finance’s (IPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IPF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

IPF stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.62) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £265.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

