Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

