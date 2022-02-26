Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $615,875.31 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $615,875.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44.

ITCI opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

