Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.10.

Shares of INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average is $580.58. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

