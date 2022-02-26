Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,181,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

