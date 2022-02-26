Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Audacy were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Audacy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $5,046,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AUD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

