Invesco Ltd. Sells 135,355 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,152,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

