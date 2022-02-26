Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

