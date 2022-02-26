Investors Purchase Large Volume of Viracta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $109,650. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

VIRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.