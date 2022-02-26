Investors Purchase Large Volume of Viracta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.
NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $109,650. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VIRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.