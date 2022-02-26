Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 7.9%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 87,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 34,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

