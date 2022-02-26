ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
IO opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.31.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
