ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IO opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

