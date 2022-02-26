Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

