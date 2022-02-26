Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

