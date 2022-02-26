iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.87

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 729981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

