iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 180552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

