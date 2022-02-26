iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 180552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.