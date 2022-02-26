iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.81 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

