iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $201.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.49 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

