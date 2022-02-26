iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $101.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

