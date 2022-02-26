Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

