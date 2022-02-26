Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE ITCB opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.