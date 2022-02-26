Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272,323 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $44,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 16,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 1,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

