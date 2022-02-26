Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

TSE:IVN opened at C$11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.