Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. 2,234,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

