Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.