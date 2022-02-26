Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 387 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

