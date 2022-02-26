Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

