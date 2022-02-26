Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,802 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

