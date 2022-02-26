Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.78.
J has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $149.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
