Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

