Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

