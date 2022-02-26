Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 423,406 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $73,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.