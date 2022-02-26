Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $71,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

