JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,400 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,821,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,379,000.
SMMD opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.
