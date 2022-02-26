JB Capital LLC Invests $454,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

