JB Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $461.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

