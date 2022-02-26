JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,229 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 80.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.28 and a 200 day moving average of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

