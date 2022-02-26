JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,147 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $74.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

