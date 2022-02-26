JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,911 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

KDP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

