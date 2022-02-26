JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

