Jeff Horing Purchases 56,829 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69.

AYX opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

