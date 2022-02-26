Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.79. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.