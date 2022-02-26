Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($13.84).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.