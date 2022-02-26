Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

