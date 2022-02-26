Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

