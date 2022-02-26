Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

