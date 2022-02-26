Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.